Why new Kampala-Jinja roadworks have stalled

Artistic impression of Kampala-Jinja Expressway at Kinawataka, Kampala. A cross-section of donors that committed to bankroll construction of the Kampala-Jinja expressway have raised deep concerns over “excessive delays” in lifting the project off the ground, including clearance of a Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) facility. Photo | File

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • There are allegations that some tenderpreneurs with political connections are attempting to scuttle the development of the project as a Public Private Partnership (PPP)