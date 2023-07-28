Withdraw goons from FDC  offices, Birigwa tells Mafabi

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) National Chairperson, Mr Wasswa Birigwa, has accused the party’s Secretary General, Mr Nandala Mafabi, of deploying “goons” at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala.

Mr Birigwa blamed the goons for the violence that erupted at the party offices on Thursday last week and directed Mr Mafabi to withdraw them before the party’s National Council conference slated for today.

“I am directing the secretary general to remove all these goons and as the convenor of the National Council, I am going to provide alternative security for purposes of holding the National Council,” he said while addressing journalists in Busabaala, Kampala on Wednesday.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Mafabi or the party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, were futile by press time.

However, Mr Amuriat last week said he, like Mr Birigwa, was taken hostage by the goons at the party offices.

“I am also held inside here. I have been warned that if I get out of the office, they will roast me alive,” he said.

This was after Mr Birigwa had accused Mr Amuriat of being aware of the plan to take him hostage.

During the Wednesday press conference, Mr Birigwa said the party headquarters have been cordoned off by goons, commonly referred to as “Kifeesi” since last week.

“Unfortunately, we still have the Kifeesi that tried to catch me, and beat journalists and most of them are still there. I have information that even more are going to be brought and now people are fearing to approach that place,” he said.

Mr Birigwa said during the conference today, a report on the investigations into the corruption allegations in the party will be released.

“The 16th special National Council update will be taking place on Friday, July 28, 2023. A notice for the 16th special National Council has been issued in accordance with Article 28 (1) (d), and Article 31 (3) of the FDC constitution,” he said.

He added: “We are all waiting for the report. I also don’t know what is in the report. We shall then find out how to move our party forward, and what exactly our party members want.”

Mr Birigwa said he does not want the violence that prevailed last time to happen again and he has to ensure the safety of everyone attending the conference.

He added that if the goons were not withdrawn by yesterday, he would announce a way forward. He had not done so by press time yesterday.

On the grassroots elections, Mr Birigwa said he does not recognise any of the elections that were held.

When asked if he would be allowed into the FDC premises on Friday given that he was blocked and locked up last time, he responded: “Let me put it this way, we have called that meeting and if those who blocked me from entering are still there then the meeting won’t take place, because how can we have a conference under such circumstances of beating journalists and so on?”

Turmoil has engulfed the FDC party since last week, with the leadership accusing each other of corruption and having disagreements on whether to hold elections that will see new office bearers come in.