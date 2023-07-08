Woman arrested for torturing stepdaughter to death

Police in Bushenyi District have arrested a 20-year-old woman on allegations of torturing her stepdaughter to death.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson identified the suspect as Ms Catherine Kyokusiima, a housewife and a resident of Kyanika one cell, Rutoto ward in Rubirizi District.

“The incident happened in mid-June at Tank Hill cell, Central ward in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality when the suspect tortured her stepdaughter Faith Ankunda, 5, who later succumbed to injuries at Kampala International teaching hospital Ishaka," he said.

Mr Tumusiime added: “The suspect after committing the offence went into hiding until she was later arrested in Namungona in Kampala on Wednesday."

Mr Absolomu Aturiinda, 34, the husband of the suspect said that after divorcing his first wife, he decided to get married to Kyokusiima but didn’t expect her to be that cruel.

“The first wife left me with three children and they have been staying with Ms Kyokusiima who has been subjecting them to serious torture until that very incident," he said.

Mr Aturiinda said that on June 14, Ms Kyokusiima threw the deceased on the floor and hit her with a sharp object that damaged her skull.

“My daughter was admitted at KIU under intensive care until she died on June 22, 2023," he said.

Ms Faith Amanya, the Bushenyi District Probation Officer said that this is one of the many cases that are happening within the area.