Woman found dead in Septic tank in Mbale

Grief and shock engulfed residents of Muyembe cell, Mbale Industrial City Division in Mbale City after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found submerged in a septic tank.

The decomposing body was discovered by residents on Thursday as they were drawing water from the tank belonging to RoseWood Hotel, which is still under construction.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said preliminary investigations indicate the late, who is yet to be identified, was allegedly killed by yet unknown people and dumped in a septic tank.

“The owners of this hotel and some residents tipped the police. We responded and we retrieved the decomposing body,” he said.

Mr Taitika said the body was found with its head lowered down: “She could have been killed somewhere else and dumped in this septic tank but we have started our investigations to find out why this happened and the attackers will be arrested and charged in the courts of law,” he said.

He appealed to everyone in the area who has information to help the police as it carries out the investigations.

Mr Saadi Nambobi, LC1 Chairperson of Muyembe cell said police should investigate the matter to its conclusion.

“This is an unfortunate incident in the area. We are not aware whether she was killed elsewhere and dumped here or not,” he said.

Mr Moses Woniala, the caretaker of the hotel said he got concerned after he smelt a bad odour in the compound.