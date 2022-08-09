Outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru votes in Gatundu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cast his vote at Mutomo Primary School polling station in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County.

He arrived at the station minutes after former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta also cast her vote.

Mama Ngina is the mother to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the wife of founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta expressed confidence that the ongoing voting exercise will run smoothly even as he urged voters to come out in numbers and elect the leaders that form the next government.



The president, who arrived at the polling station accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta seemed jovial as he stepped out of his car and walked into the polling station.

In less than five minutes the president cast his ballot and gave a brief address to the media.

"The voting process is smooth, I wasn't in too long and I just hope continues like that throughout the day,' said President Kenyatta.

He also urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and exercise their right peacefully. He then got to his car and left.

A few minutes before his arrival, his mother- former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta had cast her vote at the same station after which she called on Kenyans to come out and vote.

"It is important for everyone to know the importance of casting your vote as it helps determine the person who will lead the country," she said.

Other members of the First family that showed up to vote include Kathleen Kihanya.

DP Ruto casts his vote in Uasin Gishu

Deputy President William Ruto says he was at the polling station early because he did not want to be an inconvenience to his neighbors.

Speaking after casting his ballot at 6am at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency, Dr Ruto said because of his stature, and political clout he felt voting during the day would become an unnecessary inconvenience to those who would be in the lines.

Deputy President William Ruto arrives at Kosachei Primary to cast his vote. PHOTO/NMG

Dr Ruto arrived at just 2 minutes before the polling stations were opened, accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto.

"Everybody here wants a peaceful process. Our prayer before voting was about having a peaceful election. I am also delighted that this historic election will usher a new era for the country. I want to urge for a peaceful process," he said.

Martha Karua votes in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County

There was a brief moment of anxiety at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency when Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua’s name could not be identified by the KIEMS kit.

Ms Karua was at the polling station, which is only a short distance from her rural home, when it opened at 6.00 am. However, it turned out that Ms Karua had been directed to Stream III at the polling station whereas her voter details were in Stream I.

She was finally given her ballot papers at 6.10 am and proceeded to the voting booth. Afterwards, Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in big numbers to vote for the leaders they wish to lead them for the next five years.

“It's a slow start but okay," she said after casting her ballot. Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in big numbers and vote. "Today is our day. Get out and vote. I feel confident. I have a good feeling about today,”

Residents braved the early morning rain and cold where the temperature was 11 degrees Centigrade. Queues started forming as early as 5.00 am. Dressed in blue jeans, a heavy black jacket, a blue scarf and a cream beanie, Ms Karua was given the first priority to vote after which she immediately left for Nairobi.

Locals expressed joy at having one of their own gunning for the second most powerful seat in the country.

“I had to walk through the mud just to come and make my voice count,” Dan Gachoki told Nation.

Polls open in Kenya General Election

Polling Stations have opened across the country as Kenyans start voting in a hotly contested election.

Some 22,120,458 voters spread across the 290 constituencies and 46,229 polling centres are registered to vote in an election that has seen the highest number of candidates since independence.

Four presidential candidates is the smallest number since the return of the multiparty system in 1992, but there are a record 2,132 aspirants eyeing the 290 National Assembly seats and another 12,994 seeking the 1,450 County Assembly (MCA) positions.

Some 340 candidates have been cleared to vie for 47 Senate seats, with 266 seeking gubernatorial positions in the 47 counties, and another 359 eyeing the 47 Woman Representative seats in the National Assembly.