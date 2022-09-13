Raila: I will not attend Ruto inauguration

Kenya’s veteran politician Raila Odinga will not attend President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in today at Kasarani Stadium since he is out of the country.

Mr Odinga said Azimio La Umoja will soon announce next steps to strengthen democracy in the country.

In a statement released to the media yesterday, he said he believes that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not conduct a free and fair election and that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on facts and the law, though he respected it.

“For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate. Once I return to the country, I will jointly with Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen democracy,’’ he said.

He added: “In the meantime, I applaud and thank our supporters and Kenyans who came out in large numbers to vote for us on August 9,2022.”

Mr Raila lost to Mr Ruto in the August 9 presidential election.

Thousands ferried for Ruto’s swearing-in fete

Thousands of people from the North Rift counties embarked on their journey to Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi yesterday ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth President.

Hundreds of school buses and Public Service Vehicles were hired to ferry locals from different parts of the region, departing from strategic locations and at intervals starting on Sunday evening.

In Eldoret Town, the hired school buses lined up on Mandago Road where supporters of the incoming president boarded, filling them one by one.

Traders had a windfall, jamming the ‘meeting points’ where they sold miniature Kenyan flags, Dr Ruto portraits and Kenya Kwanza branded merchandise to the travelling party, among other items.

Historic event

In Uasin Gishu, home county of Dr Ruto, locals from his Turbo Constituency dispatched more than 600 people to represent them at the historic occasion.

Mr Clement Kosgei, a resident from Kamagut Village, said they must attend the ceremony because it is a historical event given that one of their sons was going to be the fifth President.

“This is a must attend event, especially for the locals of Kamagut where Dr Ruto was born and bred. We must show solidarity by attending the ceremony,” he said. Upon return, they plan to set aside a date to hold a feast at Dr Ruto Sugoi home, he revealed in Eldoret.

He said people were selected from across the villages in Turbo because almost everyone wanted to attend the ceremony.

“Already there are 12 buses which will take us and we are planning to depart early evening and be at Kasarani at 4am. We do not care if we shall be paid an allowance or not, what we need is to see our son taking the oath of office as we cheer and pray for him,” said Mr Kosgei.

UPDATE: Kasarani Stadium filled to the brim ahead of the inauguration of Dr William Samoei Ruto as the 5th President of Kenya. Several heads of state including President Museveni are expected to attend.#MonitorUpdates



📸: @NationAfrica pic.twitter.com/mzKM9PBnSP — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 13, 2022

In Elgeyo Marakwet, the situation was no different as eager residents waited for the evening to board the vehicles to head to Nairobi.

Mr Samson Kiplagat said 15 people have been picked from each of the 20 wards in readiness for the event.

“We have been assured of a stipend to cater for our meals and we are ready for the journey which we shall embark on in the evening. We applaud our leaders for making arrangements to ensure we are part of the Kasarani historic event,” he said.

Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina told Nation that the travelling party’s needs have been catered for and wished them safe journey.

Governor Sang confirmed county governments in the region had mobilised thousands of people to attend the ceremony and claimed at least 100 buses would transport those coming from Nandi.

In a related development, retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday finally congratulated Dr Ruto upon his election as the fifth Head of State.