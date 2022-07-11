Raila Odinga maintains lead in Kenya presidential race - poll

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga still maintains a narrow lead over Kenya Kwanza alliance leader William Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate, a new poll by Tifa released on Monday shows.

Mr Odinga leads with 42 percent while DP Ruto comes in second with 39 percent.

Tom Wolf, who is a lead researcher at Tifa, explained that the appearance and rise of either George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party is sufficient to raise the possibility that neither Odinga nor Ruto will secure a strong win in the first round of voting.

1,533 Kenyans spread across Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Nothern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western zones of Kenya were interviewed through phone calls in Kiswahili and English.

The results were arrived at following a national survey conducted by Tifa between June 25 and June 30,2022, focusing on matters related to the August 9 elections.

According to the poll, no coalition, between Azimio-One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza currently draws two thirds support from any of the nine zones, which points to why the two teams continue to crisscross while campaigning.

According to Wolf, the results reflect major developments that have taken place since they ran their past poll in mid-May, following announcements by presidential candidates of their running mates of choice.

The polls have also revealed that United Democratic Alliance(UDA) is the most popular party at 33 per cent, followed by ODM at 26 per cent.

The other parties share less than 13 per cent popularity level.

The poll has also revealed that at least 59 per cent of Kenyans think the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will deliver a free and fair election, and that six out of 10 Kenyans are confident that any presidential election petition that goes to Supreme court after election will be adjudicated fairly and without any outside interference.

“At least 50 per cent of those interviewed said they believe more people become candidates for elective office to pursue their own personal or family interests rather than serve their community and country,” said Wolf.