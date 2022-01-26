Somali Finance Minister Beileh gives up parliamentary seat

Somalia's Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beileh. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  ABDULKADIR KHALIF

What you need to know:

  • Just before the contest at General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, Minister Beileh held a press conference in his office in the city saying that he deliberately refrained from seeking re-election to avoid conflict of interest.

Somalia’s Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beileh has announced that he is giving up his parliamentary seat to concentrate on other matters.

