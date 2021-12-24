South African court says Zuma can appeal return to jail

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg. FILE PHOTO | AFP

  • The former president was handed a 15-month jail sentence in July for contempt of court after he refused to give testimony to corruption investigators.

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma can appeal a court ruling last week that he should not enjoy medical parole and should return to jail.

