Sudan anti-coup protesters block streets

Brick barricades set up by Sudanese anti-coup protesters block a lane of Street 60 in eastern Khartoum, on October 31, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

What you need to know:

  • "The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup," the SPA said on Twitter, vowing "no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy".

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators built street barricades in and around the capital overnight Saturday following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup.
Activists were seen working in darkness to pile up bricks and large slabs to block streets in Khartoum and neighbouring cities, according to witnesses and AFP correspondents. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.