Suicide bomber kills six, injures another six in Mogadishu

By XINHUA More by this Author

At least six people, including two senior police officers, were killed and six others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Mogadishu's Waberi district on Sunday evening, police and medical sources confirmed.

Somali police spokesman Sadik Aden Ali said that Ahmed Bashane, Waberi district police commander, and Abdi Basid, deputy commander of Waliyow Adde police division, were among those who died in the attack.

"We can confirm that the suicide bomb attack killed six people including two senior police officers, three soldiers and a neighbour and injured six others this evening so far," Ali said.

Huge blast

Independent sources said the death toll could rise since the blast was huge and there were many civilians around the place at the time of the attack.

Abdikadir Abdirrahman Haji Aden, director of Amin Ambulance, told Xinhua by phone that their team saw four bodies and took three injured people to hospital.

Advertisement

Witnesses reported that the blast was huge and caused panic among the residents.

The attack took place amid tight security in Mogadishu and its environs as the police have erected additional checkpoints in the city to ensure safety of the residents who are observing the holy month of Ramadan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.