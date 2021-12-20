Tanzania reaps spoils of Uganda’s trade fights with Kenya, Rwanda

Trucks carrying goods at Uganda-Rwanda border post of Cyanika. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • All the EAC partners are now looking to Tanzania under President Samia as a lucrative consumer market and trading partner, following the elimination of some of the punitive tariff and non-tariff barriers that initially raised the cost of doing business with Dar es Salaam and ran counter to the EAC Common Market.

Tanzania is emerging as the biggest beneficiary in Uganda’s trade war with Kenya and a diplomatic tiff with Rwanda.

