Tanzania to build 50km bridge connecting Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar

Tanzania is set to build a bridge that will connect mainland to the Islands of Zanzibar to ease movement of goods and people, which if undertaken.

If undertaken, the 50km bridge will be the first in Africa.

This was said in Parliament Friday by the East African country’s deputy minister of Works and Transport, Godfrey Kasekenya.

According to him, talks about the construction began on March 11, 2023 and are in advanced stages.

Mr Kasekenya said that the two parties had met with the prospective investors of M/S China Overseas Engineering Group Company (COVEC) who have shown interest in building the bridge.

He said the outcome of the meeting is still being worked on by both parties in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, noting that the plan for the construction of the bridge will involve a partnership with the private sector.

He was answering a question that was asked by Mwantum Dau Haji (CCM Special Seats) who wanted to know when the construction of the bridge would kick off.