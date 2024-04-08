volunteers

The 100 days of slaughter that changed Rwanda completely, 30 years on

Villagers and volunteers dig looking for human remains of victims of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide hidden under the foundations of a house in Ngoma, Rwanda on January 23, 2023, where more than 82 bodies have been found since January 21, 2024. PHOTO | AFP

By  Nation Africa

What you need to know:

  • For 100 days, the world watched as over 1 million Rwandans were being exterminated.
  • It was not the international community that stopped the killings but the arrival of the RPF
  • The killings were not only shameful but left a scar on the face of the most powerful institutions.
  • The RPF leader, Paul Kagame, has retained his place as the glue that holds the country together.