There won’t be a handshake in my govt - Ruto

President-elect Dr William Ruto has said his administration will not entertain the idea of a handshake, saying he wants a strong Opposition to keep his administration in check.

“We will have an Opposition in Kenya. We will not have a handshake like we had before that creates a mongrel of a government where no one knows where the line is. I believe in the rule of law. I do not believe in handshake stories. I believe in an accountable government held to account by a responsible Opposition. That is how Kenya is going to move forward,” said Dr Ruto at his Karen residence just hours after the Supreme Court upheld his election win.

“I look forward to having a conversation on how they will hold us to account and make sure we deliver on commitments we have made to the people of Kenya and public resources are put to good use,” he added.

The president-elect also promised that his administration will respect and honour leaders that have served the country, and that they shall by no means interfere with deserved privileges and entitlements in retirement.

“We will respect our President, Uhuru Kenyatta, in his retirement, and give him the respect and dignity a former head of State deserves. We are honorable people. We are not petty and we are not jealous. He has done a good job and he will have his place in the history of Kenya. So nobody should peddle any falsehoods that we harbour anything against the president of Kenya,” said Dr Ruto.

“When our good friend Raila Odinga retires, we will also give him the respect he deserves as a national leader,” he added.

Courtesy call

Acknowledging his win, Dr Ruto said he would call President Kenyatta to talk about his handing over, stating that while the President did not support his bid, he needs to recognise that the people of Kenya have chosen him to lead.

“I will shortly be putting a call to my good friend President Uhuru Kenyatta. I haven’t talked to him in months. I’ll be calling him so that we have a conversation on the process of transition. I know he worked hard, but the people of Kenya have made a decision,” said Dr Ruto.

“When I chose to support him, I gave no conditions. I take no offense that he decided to support somebody else. We will remain friends in the context of where we are. We look forward to building in the foundation we already have. There are many things we wanted to do but did not. We will complete all the projects we have not completed,” he added.

Justice system

Reflecting on the challenges he experienced while campaigning, Dr Ruto promised to transform the criminal justice system by shielding it from political abuse by the Executive. His administration, he said, will end politics that are marred with deceit, betrayal and conman ship, and will hold every Kenyans to account on what they say.

“The criminal justice system will be reserved for fighting criminals and criminality so that public resources are protected and criminals are brought to book. It will never be used again for political reasons, or against those who have a contrary political view to ours,” he stated.

“I want our competitors to rest assured that though the rest of us have been subjected to threats, blackmail and intimidation and unnecessary fights, I commit that under our administration, nobody will be vilified or victimised or prosecuted for holding a contrary political view from ours. This is a democratic country and we want to remain so,” said Dr Ruto.

“Our competitors have nothing to fear like the way many of our supporters have had everything to fear for being our friends or for holding contrary views from those who wielded power.”

Speaking on politicians who, since the announcement of results by IEBC, have decamped to Kenya Kwanza,

Dr Ruto said most politicians who are members of Azimio-One Kenyan Coalition are there despite their will, and that they stayed there only because of threats and intimidation.

Blackmail

“We have many people who were forced, blackmailed, threatened into belonging in Azimio. Many of these leaders were told-if you don’t join Azimio, a court case will be brought against you and many other threats. Our good competitors have to really think on how to take their coalition into the future now that they don’t have the instruments of blackmail, threats and intimidation,” he said.

“They have built their coalition using force and blackmail. This is a democratic country. And you cannot force anybody to make political choices they don’t want,” he added.

Dr Ruto disclosed that political leaders were forced to sign papers at night when lights are switched off, and denied exit upon signing, while also stating that leaders that have decamped into his team are people who believed in him, but were forced to be members of the other team.

“These are people who were together with us before, but were boxed into being in Azimio. Now that we are breathing fresh air and freedom has arrived, they can now make their choices. We are a free country. Freedom has arrived,” he concluded.