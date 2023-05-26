Ukraine calls on African States to support Zelensky's peace plan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked African countries to support a 10-point peace plan proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I would like to ask you to support the unity of Ukraine by supporting the peace formula proposed by President Zelensky. This is the only way to restore peace in Ukraine and prevent future wars," he said on his arrival to Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Zelensky's 10-point peace plan addresses issues like global food security, radiation and nuclear safety, energy security and the release of all prisoners and deportees.

It also calls for the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, a withdrawal of Russian troops and an end to all hostilities.

In his address, Mr Kuleba said that food security is a significant element of president Zelensky's peace formula, and the one especially important for African nations.

"Even during this dark time of war, Ukraine spares no effort to maintain its role as a food security guarantor for Africa and many other regions of the world," he said.

Mr Kuleba also urged African countries to stop staying neutral on the ongoing conflict with Russia and instead to take sides.

“Neutrality is not the answer. Ukraine was very upset that some African countries chose to abstain in the face of Russian aggression," he said.

Mr Kuleba, however, admitted that his country has paid a price for paying little attention to Africa.

"Ukraine's relations with African countries have not received proper attention in our foreign policy for years and we have lost a lot. We want to have a better relationship with African nations and Kiev is working tirelessly to achieve that goal,” he noted.

According to Mr Kuleba, Kiev has recently adopted its first African strategy and has intensified its political dialogue with many countries on the continent.

"This year, we are going to establish new embassies in different parts of the continent and plan to hold the first Ukraine-Africa Summit. We want to develop a new quality of partnership based on three mutual principles; mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual benefits," he revealed.