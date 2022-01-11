'Historic': US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human

This handout photo released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine on January 10, 2022 shows surgeon Dr. Bartley Griffith (L) with patient David Bennett, Sr., who received a heart implant from a genetically modified pig, in Baltimore, Maryland, in January 2022. US surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a human patient, a first of its kind procedure, the University of Maryland Medical School said on January 10, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The surgery took place on January 7, and demonstrates for the first time that an animal heart can survive in a human without immediate rejection, the medical school said in a statement.

US surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a 57-year-old man, a medical first that could one day help solve the chronic shortage of organ donations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.