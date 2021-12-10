At least 53 migrants killed in Mexico road accident

Workers remove the container from the trailer of a truck that crashed with migrants aboard during a road accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state, Mexico, on December 9, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Moving undocumented migrants hidden in trucks is the most common method used by human traffickers operating along the border from Guatemala into Mexico.

At least 53 migrants were killed Thursday in Mexico after the truck they were hiding in hit a retaining wall and overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States.

