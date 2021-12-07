Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion in virtual summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden via a video call in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on December 7, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Reflecting the tension around the event, the White House staged the video conference behind closed doors in the high security Situation Room.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin began a high-stakes video summit Tuesday in which the US president was set to warn of painful sanctions and increased military support for Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

