US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

|

World

Frustrated Biden enters second year looking to fight

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • US President Joe Biden came in facing extraordinary challenges: a nation divided after the Donald Trump years, the Covid pandemic, and an economy in tumult.

Joe Biden 1.0 was a calming, grandfatherly figure, a low-key veteran coming out of retirement in 2020 to heal a nation deeply divided by Donald Trump. A year later, meet Biden 2.0 -- the frustrated, angry fighter.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.