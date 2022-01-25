Tedros nominated as sole candidate to remain at WHO helm

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom

  • The former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs is thus expected to be a shoo-in for re-election when all 194 WHO member states cast their ballots for the next director-general in May.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote Tuesday made him the sole nominee ahead of a leadership election in May.

