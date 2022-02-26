US to impose sanctions on Putin, Russian foreign minister

The United States said Friday it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar announcements by Britain and the European Union in the wake of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Putin has called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government, whose leaders he describes as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said a travel ban would be part of the sanctions.

