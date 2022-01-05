Weaker virus? Herd immunity? Omicron sparks cautious hopes

Handmade dolls depicting Covid-19 Omicron variant are seen at a stall in Managua, on December 27, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Even if Omicron leads to fewer severe cases per million people, a larger proportion of the population infected means that hospitalisations are bound to increase overall. 
  • Clinical virologist Julian Tang reacting to a UK study on Omicron's lesser severity, said he imagined one day repeat vaccination and other measures would only be necessary for the most vulnerable.

With new versions forcing vaccine makers to re-test jabs, the virus that causes Covid-19 has proven highly unpredictable. 
But the latest variant to sweep the globe has persuaded some experts that long hoped-for collective immunity is in sight, and that the virus may be evolving into a relatively benign seasonal illness.
Omicron has proven particularly contagious, infecting people thought to have immunity conferred by vaccines or a bout with the disease itself.

