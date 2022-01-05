Eccentric French TV twins die of Covid after refusing jab

The identical twins shot to fame as the heartthrob presenters of the hit 1980s science show "Temps X" on the country's TF1 channel and then carved out careers as amateur and often controversial science writers afterwards.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Igor Bogdanoff died six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital.

  • Neither of the brothers had been vaccinated against Covid-19, their friend Luc Ferry, a former education minister, said last week.

Two French twin brothers who became the faces of a famed 1980s science TV programme before winning notoriety for their cosmetic surgery have died within a week of each other from Covid-19 after refusing the vaccination, friends and family said. 

