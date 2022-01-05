Govt developing new application for Covid-19 vaccination cards

A health worker vaccinates a person recently. PHOTO/FILE

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Some health workers in different parts of the country have also been accused of issuing genuine cards to people who are not vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health is developing an application to verify Covid-19 vaccination cards.
The ministry spokesperson, Mr Emma Ainebyoona, told the Daily Monitor yesterday that the move is aimed at minimising the use of unauthentic vaccination cards.

