World's fastest vaccination campaign in numbers

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine jab in Kampala recently. One year on, 55 percent of the world's population -- 4.3 billion people -- has received at least one dose. PHOTO/ FILE

By  AFP

The Covid-19 global vaccination campaign -- the largest in history -- began a year ago with Britain launching its drive on December 8, 2020.
Now half the world's population has had at least one shot. 
But with richer countries now administering third booster doses, many in poorer ones are still waiting for their first jab.
These glaring inequities have come to dog the campaign with the emergence of the Omicron variant, as have controversies over rare side effects and opposition to mandatory vaccines.
Here is an overview of the year, based on an AFP vaccine database.

