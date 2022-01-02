In 2022, some Ugandans will remain capable of evil

By  Alan Tacca

What you need to know:

  • Around this time of year, the biblical story of Noah and his ark is often highlighted.
  • The story is of course at least 90 percent fiction, which makes it no less intriguing.

When they contemplate things like a global disease and the devastation of so many lives, or the obscenity of Uganda’s elections, or the filth pastors hurl at their estranged spouses, people sometimes long for divine intervention to demolish everything and start afresh.

