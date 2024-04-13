When pro and anti-homosexuals ‘eat’

Author: Alan Tacca. PHOTO/FILE

By  Alan Tacca

What you need to know:

  • Waguma Kisuule, must have been greatly embarrassed as Pastor Sempa hurriedly sneaked his telephone number into the programme and literally begged people to send him money for chai – yes, “kachai” – because he had fought so hard to get the law enacted!