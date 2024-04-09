Letter to Uganda’s innovation gods - and Joe the Walker

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Joe now carries a long beard. We need to get him something to carry up on his head; a light helmet with cooling tech, mounted with a high-end GoPro HD camera. 