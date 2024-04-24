Why we have to address our third position in the EAC stakes

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • In the current term, the government seems to have learnt a thing or two from wanton use of violence, and the kiboko squad is no more. But the damage from violent elections will take generations to erase.