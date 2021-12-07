Prime

Good things happening with driver licensing in Mbarara

Author, Muniini K Mulera. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Muniini K. Mulera Mulera

What you need to know:

  • Professionalism and morally sound practices demonstrate real patriotism in action. We salute the folks at UDLS in Mbarara

Dear Tingasiga:
  Last week, two of my friends from Kabale visited Mbarara to renew their drivers’ licences. (The correct names of these towns are Kabaare and Mburara, but I must obey the rules which adhere to corrupted African place names.) Their separate experiences with the Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS), a project under the Ministry of Works and Transport, were very similar.
 
 Manuel Muranga, the director of the Institute for Language Studies at Kabale University, sent a WhatsApp message: “These people here are very efficient, very polite, very helpful. It is their culture. You will hardly believe this is our Uganda, but this office here in Mbarara inspires hope in our country. I know that even their headquarters (in Kampala) are equally cultured. This is truly unbelievable. Thank God there are some sane places in this country, even in some corners of its bureaucracy!”
 Muranga added: “I went there worried and sceptical. I was very pleasantly surprised. I left the place thankful, joyful, and hopeful!” 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.