Why believers in retirement have no faith in it

One of my fondest memories of the teenage years, decades ago, at King’s College, Budo, was the joy of listening to western music and singing popular songs, word for word.

Besides Lionel Richie, Billy Ocean, Michael Jackson, and Marvin Gaye there was Phil Collins. His song, Two Hearts, had the intriguing line ‘…but if you don’t have faith in what you believe in, it’s getting you nowhere…’ My young mind did not know that belief and faith were not exactly the same thing.

Then one day our Religious Education teacher; a Briton called Richard Evans, taught us the difference under the theme ‘God speaks through men’.

He told the story of a tightrope walker, balancing himself over part of the famous, picturesque, awesome Niagara Falls, that lie between USA and Canada, in North America. The falls are about 51 meters deep with fast and angry waters flowing and falling over; creating dense, translucent mist. The stunt men and women cause tension and excitement for onlookers and tourists as they walk above them on a tightrope.

One time, after a walker successfully completed his rather daredevil stunt, one of the enthusiastic onlookers approached and congratulated him. The onlooker asserted that the walker was so good he could cross over the falls while pushing a wheelbarrow on the tightrope.

The tightrope walker accepted the compliments. As for the wheelbarrow challenge, he said he would take it up if the onlooker allowed to sit in it.

The onlooker chickened out for fear of losing his life! Mr Evans then told us that having faith is putting one’s belief to test. It is accepting to walk in the path of what one believes in.

A few days ago, the papers had a story of Mr Richard Byarugaba, a 63-year-old, one-time stellar performing MD of the pension fund; NSSF, losing a case in court. He had wanted to be reinstated in the job he held for about 12 - very successful - years. It is one of the most well-paying jobs in the land.

A month’s pay may be equivalent to the pay of a middle level employee for a year. He deserved every coin and more, for he is one of the top managers this land has produced in a very long time. You would vouch for him to lead any organisation, including the central bank.

NSSF, where non-governmental employees save until the age of 60, had during his tenure adopted good mass education about investment, prudent use of money and preparation for life after employment. For many, the lectures and motivational talks demystified retirement.

That is why this court case became a topic of discussion. Many were asking if all along the preaching had been about water and the drinking wine or the MD never heard the motivational talks all those years.

It reminds us of the late 80s when the government was restructuring and retrenching its staff to reduce the wage bill as per the dictates of structural adjustment programmes.

Legend has it that a permanent secretary was given the duty of delivering the bad news to the civil servants who were laid off. Before handing over their letters, he would counsel them with encouragement about there being life after a government job and that this was not the end of the world.

After everyone on the list had left, a letter informing him of his own retrenchment landed on his desk. Instead of counselling himself, he fainted in great disbelief.

Uganda has formed a culture where many who hold the top well-paying public offices, including the highest in the land, just don’t go away without a fight. Some will change their age with an affidavit and dye their hair. Others will tamper with the rules of their employment for more time.

Yet others will go to court to extend their life in office by legal interpretation. Some go away screaming and kicking. Yet for most parts of their working life they preach a positive message about great prospects outside public office and how people should be job creators and not job seekers.

They talk of an economy that has grown consistently at a rate of over 6 percent per annum for the last in three decades. They ascribe it to the peace, stability and good policies introduced by the government.

Many times they chastise as ‘lazy’ those who are struggling and complaining about life being tough instead of taking advantage of the conducive investment climate. They proffer opportunities like agriculture that has a ready market at home and abroad for there is no day in life that people will not eat food.

The irony is that many times these positive things are said in media outlets that sing of private sector led growth but survive on bailouts from the government held public purse.

Many deep down know that whatever faults one may have with government and public office in the economy, it is still the safest bet unlike the volatile and uncertain private sector where most retire to.

During the Covid-19 pandemic it was the government that fully paid its workers including their allowances for two years despite the economy being at a standstill. Many of those in the private sector were given options of half pay or being laid off.

In the comfort zone of the public office almost everything is well taken care of from one’s transport in and out of the country, healthcare, entertainment, tuition, housing etc. If one makes a mistake in a public office they may not suffer financial loss. It falls in the laps of the office.

When you hold such offices, there is a halo effect that makes your head look bigger than it is. You have a lot of social capital from those expecting your favour from the powers and privileges the office bestows upon you.

They will flatter you as the big spender, handsome, humorous and charming one. When out of office many people may not take your call, or want to associate with you or invite you to their functions yet hitherto you were their first choice of keynote speaker. If you make a bad decision with your money and many have done so in retirement, the loss is on your bill so is your comfort.

On a flight a former CEO notably stood almost the entire way from Entebbe to the destination. His knees were not used to the narrow seats of the economy class and longed for the munificence of the business class seat they enjoyed while in office. That is a sad reality of the practical side of human nature and relations.

That is why the motivational speaker will show you the promised land of retirement but will not go there with you.