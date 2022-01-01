Prime

‘Tweny tweny two’: A new year that should bring forth new reckonings

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

  • We shall have to pick up that can which we have been kicking down the road and I reckon there is going to be some real heat out there...

And 2021 is finally behind us. It was in all ways a difficult year with the pandemic causing all sorts of untold suffering and loss. To be reading this means you are already a winner and may I take this opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year!  But what lies ahead in 2022? Let us see what the tea leaves are telling us.

