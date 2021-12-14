Prime

African countries must stop being distrustful of one another

Author, Raymond Mugisha. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Raymond Mugisha

What you need to know:

  • Routine intra-Africa travel bureaucracy simply indicates that we do not take one another as seriously as we should. No wonder the rest of the world may not regard us highly either.

Some many years ago, I was scheduled to speak at an engagement in another African country, about three thousand kilometers from my home in Uganda. The destination was one of those countries where my Ugandan passport cannot accord me free entry and I had to get a travel visa before commencing the trip. I went to their Ugandan embassy to get that done. I have not experienced the kind of rudeness in a corporate environment, anywhere else, as I did in that office. The personnel were extremely raw. They also informed me verbally that visa applications were taking a bit longer to approve during that period, for some administrative reasons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.