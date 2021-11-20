Prime

Amid the terror, how  much caution is enough?


By  Angella Nampewo

What you need to know:

  • Following the attacks, many are shell-shocked. Those who survive tragedies like this are left dealing with trauma and a heightened sense of fear. Being jumpy after the attacks is to be expected. 

In the wake of Tuesday’s bombings and recent incidents, my heart goes out to all family and friends of the bomb victims and the injured who are in hospital or recovering at home. May the good Lord provide comfort to the bereaved and healing to those nursing injuries.
 
In coming days, people carrying bags, abandoned packages and even social media updates may cause panic and have us scampering for cover. 

