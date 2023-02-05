As new school year starts, mental health should be given priority

Before the closure of the 2022 school year, a surge in mental health conditions among school-going children at all levels was registered, which spawned fear among parents.

In October 2022, police in Bukomansimbi District launched investigations into circumstances that led to a Primary Seven candidate, 14-year-old Paul Luyimbazi of St Jude Thaddeus Primary School, to commit suicide after allegedly being threatened with 80 strokes of the cane by a teacher.

Similarly, police at Katwe in Kampala City in July 2022 started probing the death of a Senior Six student at Kitebi Senior Secondary School in Ngobe Zone, Bunamwaya Division, Wakiso District, who reportedly committed suicide following an insult by a teacher.

These and several other cases of suicide and attempted suicide among school-going children raised an alarm that something could be wrong.

But as schools reopen tomorrow, what has changed? What measures have schools and parents put in place to ensure that suicidal attempts are curbed?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), suicide was the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds globally in 2019.

According to WHO, Uganda is ranked in the 68th position with a suicide prevalence of 9.9 percent, higher than that of HIV/Aids prevalence of 6.8 percent for the year 2018.

Depression is known to be one of the fundamental causes of suicidal ideation. It is a mental disorder that affects how one thinks, acts and behaves.

Both parents and stakeholders need to understand that societal expectations are seen to be one of the fundamental causes of pressure on students. For instance, parents, teachers and friends expect and demand superlative performance from particular learners, which poses a threat to these students.

There is no doubt that education is a fundamental human right for all children, but it is important to understand that every child has a right to be protected from violence and live free from fear, abuse and exploitation. Therefore, putting them under pressure should be deemed as an act of violence.

Whereas there is limited epidemiological data on the prevalence of depression in young people, the increased number of suicide and suicidal attempts as reported in the news should be an indicator that mental health requires immediate action for prevention.

It is estimated that one in seven adolescents have significant mental difficulties, with one in 10 having a specific psychiatric disorder. Yet there are fewer economic and human resources dedicated to mental health in schools.

There is a threat that if such cases continue to escalate and are dismissed by teachers as laziness or spiritual attacks, these would transition into adulthood, result in poor health outcomes, limiting opportunities for productive adult life or causing self-life termination before adulthood.

Moving forward, schools need to put in place and promote alternative positive encouragement and corrective methods built on love, mutual respect and participation of all students.

A safe environment free from all forms of violence, especially emotional violence, where students have a voice, support clubs and ample time for co-curricular activities, should be created.

Finally, an office that specifically pays attention to mental health needs of all learners is what all schools should strive to have.