Beat complacency to excel in 2022

Today I pondered on my unachieved goals of 2021 and attributed them to my complacent attitude in various aspects. Being complacent is similar to being lazy and is characterised by procrastination, postponement and excuses.

Three years back, on one of my birthdays I bought myself an acoustic guitar. I was so ambitious and excited to learn fast, compose a few worship songs and even record one or two. I wanted to add this to my skills-set. To date, due to outright complacency the guitar is still packed away in my son’s room and I have not pulled any string nor composed any song.

Sometimes our current success keeps us from recognizing we are no longer growing. Complacency will affect our 2022 goals in all aspects. Often we get upset with our current situation but refuse to work to improve. Complacency breeds contempt of all forms.

For some years I knew I was unhealthy and unfit – I promised to do fitness exercises day in day out but never took the first step. I spent four months plus moving with my well packed gym/ fitness bag in the car boot but never entered any gym. To most of us weight loss, health and fitness is normally our number one New Year resolution but is always unaccomplished. There is a tendency to feel content after comparing many others in a worse state and feeling satisfied which is wrong. That tendency to be comfortable with our current status and achievements yet we have great potential is synonymous with ‘arrivalism’.

Complacency can be anything like failing to upgrade academically, or postponing to invest wisely or shunning to re-skill or retool in anticipation of great opportunities. It also connotes condoning dangerous relationships and staying in them year after year despite abuse. Complacent public servants work in public offices so comfortable and not worried about life after retirement. They are not worried about the Covid-19 pandemic effects on employment in any way. To many tomorrow seems far yet in reality is near.

Complacency is caused by ignorance, wrong mindset and attitude, environment, procrastination, laziness, poor knowledge/understanding of changes and seasons, mis- information, and lack of self drive or life direction among others.

Organisational complacency is caused by forgetting what competition is doing when the organisation is meeting its goals. There seems to be a lack of employees direction and feel of passion about organisation mission and no urgency in executing tasks.

Work complacency stems from boredom in the job, lack of proper alignment to organisational vision, arrivalism or even absence of potential career growth mindset.

Personal complacency affects success, prevents growth and development and allows stagnation. It is an intrinsic flaw which prevents individuals from pushing beyond status quo to achieve exceptional success. Beating complacency in 2022 as the year begins will pave way for exceptional success in all spheres of life. We can fix complacency in 2022 by having a complete 360 degrees paradigm shift, adopt new mindset, attitude change, acquire knowledge and information yet finding purpose and meaning in our goals.

There is a need to establish an unbreakable commitment to yourself and increase personal standards. Shun wrong environment and cut off complacent friends. Life is personal and we must remain focused on who we want to be in future than dwell on what others around us think of us.

Regularly remind yourself that time is running out and things can change any time. Do not accept arrivalism until you die. We must move forward, grow and re-brand ourselves allowing the best version in us to come out. Establish new personal identity and practice self-forgiveness for unmet goals and dreams. Surround yourself with positive friends and a circle who are focused and support your small efforts.

Adopt personal goals and strategic plan to achieve them. Be hungry to change, persist and be consistent in everything. Strive for something and dream big all the time in all seasons. Set big goals and strategically plan to achieve them.

Step out of the comfort zone now. Your success lies in daily ambitious activities. Plan to avoid failure ahead of time.

Ms Joyce Nalunga is a senior advocate and writer