Decolonising our minds and systems is fundamental for a better Uganda

Uganda gained independence in 1962, 58 years later we still have some colonial systems that have persisted in mind and deed that should have been done away with. Truth be told, our political and education systems still need to get rid of some methods that the colonialists left with us. We embraced foreign systems at the expense of our own history and organizational ways of life that worked so well for us before.

We rarely see monuments of our heroes such as Omukama Kabalega, Nyakairima ka Muzoora, Kabaka Mutesa 1 and others. We are taught that the explorers discovered our mountains, lakes, etc. How did they discover these natural wonders when our ancestors were well aware of their existence? The tallest mountain in the Rwenzori range is called Mount Stanley? We have Lake Victoria, Lake Albert, Queen Elizabeth National Park and many others. Our judiciary members still wear Victorian era wigs which must be torture for our judges in the sweltering heat of Uganda!

Uganda is a home to 56 different tribes. All these tribes have their own languages, beliefs, culture, traditions and norms. It is difficult for one region to represent another because of our numerous differences. If we had an accepted National Ugandan language which could be taught in our schools, then at least, it would be a partial unifying factor.

When we look at our history, before the colonialists, different tribes had their leaders and tribal chiefs. It is a fact that this system of federal governance was working well for our people. Federal government is a system that divides up power between a strong national government and smaller local governments. A federal government would today still be the best for Uganda because of our tribal differences.

The Colonialists obviously did not bother to understand our tribal differences and believed that a centralised government would work best for Uganda; but after they left, we have seen for ourselves that the reality is different and that our ancestors knew how to govern our country better through the federal system.

It is constantly insinuated that democracy is the solution for all problems and that the lack of democracy is the root cause of all problems. In all this, we rarely hear about the fact that so many countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Canada and many others are governed under the federal system. However, for cover up, they promote democracy only, yet underneath it is the federal system that is providing the backbone for their stability.

So, what is democracy and where did it originate from? Can it be relied upon to solve our problems here in Uganda?

Democracy was introduced to Uganda by the Colonialists. It is a system that originated in ancient Greece in 508 BC. It is a form of government in which rulers are elected by the people.

Although, democracy works very well in some countries, it is fair to say that it is not suitable for every country.

Ancient Greece is the birth place of democracy and philosophy, but the great Greek philosophers, (Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle) were very pessimistic about democracy and strongly criticised it as an inherently corrupt and inefficient form of government.

Socrates pointed out flaws of democracy by questioning; “If you were going on a sea voyage, “who would you ideally want deciding who was in charge of the vessel, just anyone or people educated in the rules and demands of seafaring”? Without question, the answer was the latter. “Why then should just any of us without regard to level of skill, experience, or education, be allowed to select the rulers of a country.” Socrates was concerned about the problems posed by uneducated and easily led population having power over the state. “Democracy is only as good as the education that surrounds it”. “Getting the citizens, without an education, to vote is as irresponsible as putting them in charge of a ship sailing through a storm.”

Throughout history many other great leaders have made various criticisms on democracy on issues such as government policies being influenced by non-specialist, inadequately informed general public.

It is fair to say that we have never been able to translate the word democracy into our languages and probably never tried to critically analyse the whole system. In addition, critical analysis is not generally emphasised in our education.

From a young age, when we start finding out about the world around us, and become inquisitive and start asking “why” to almost everything, in most cases we are told to stop asking too many questions. We are misled from an early age that a well behaved child does what they are told and does not question everything. When we start school, we are taught to listen and memorise everything and we are not encouraged to critically analyse issues. Compared to developed countries, where the adults take time to nurture and encourage the inquisitiveness and reasoning in their young and where critical analysis is a major part of their education systems.

So, isn’t it high time we did it in our own way, by looking at our history and our present problems and resolving them by getting rid of colonial systems that don’t really suit us?

With education and good systems of governance, we can work out programs to decolonise our minds and restore things that are of value to us and not things we simply copy and paste from somewhere else. Finally, and importantly, Ugandans who have made us proud throughout history must never be forgotten.

Democracy can work better in Uganda if we as a society, are educated and equipped with knowledge on how to choose good leaders that are able to empower us and steer our country forward away from corruption, tribalism, poverty, illiteracy, ignorance and disease.

Priscilla Karibwende-Kibuuka















