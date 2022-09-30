Disgracing katikkiro only  serves to weaken Buganda

In recent years, the leadership of Buganda has been publicly criticised by many individuals within and out of the kingdom. Those criticising the leadership, in my view, have become a public disgrace and are weakening the institution of Buganda.

My understanding is that criticism is healthy and may lead to improvement, hence strengthening the institution, but it greatly matters how, when and where it is being done from. In my view, what is being done now is pulling Buganda down.

I have noted with dismay that the criticisms, especially done by vlogger Fred Lumbuye and group, is weakening the kingdom. Even if what the Lumbuyes say may be of genuine concern, the approach they have taken to address the concerns is very wrong. Whatever they are uttering is working very well for Buganda’s enemies.

Other actors like Jakana Nadduli and Kankaka are critical about the way the kingdom affairs are being run, suggesting that the traditionally allowable systems should be followed to the letter. Their research on Buganda’s social and political systems is commendable.

However, the way it is being publicly aired out, in my view, leaves a lot to be desired. There is information released which should be classified as highly confidential meant for Buganda and Baganda only, but which is now out there for Buganda’s enemies to use to destroy the kingdom.

It is also of value to note that the global dynamics demand changes of operations in order to go by the times. Therefore, a system or practice that was good centuries ago may need to be reformed in order to be able to fit into the present environment. What matters, I believe, is to practice and act in a manner that delivers to the cause or concern for as long as the process is not infringing on anyone’s basic rights.

Mr Lumbuye is not only regurgitating abusive words about the current leaders, especially the katikkiro (prime minister), but is practicing hate speech. This kind of language is not called for if the information is meant for positive change.

The current ludicrous talks in Buganda are creating cracks in the excellent governance system that has held Buganda together for long. The talks will cause obwakabaka (Buganda Kingdom) to crumble sooner than later. This division is depriving Buganda of the unity, respect and value it deserves. This is creating a negative perception about Buganda and certainly the youth who are being influenced by the current global trends are building and harbouring trends of negativity about obwakabaka because of the uncontrolled hate speeches.

Katikkiro Charles Mayiga has changed the face of Buganda with several infrastructural developments, restatement of the kingdoms strategic objectives and calling upon people to love the kingdom. He has also fought for justice and equity for the kingdom and its people, enabling it to recover some of its property and advocating for a stop to the abuse and violation of the rights of Ugandans.

Our friends like Lumbuye should be mindful about this and contextualise their utterances accordingly. What Lumbuye is doing to down play the work of the katikkiro is not called for and if there is need to address what is not right, there are better, refined and intellectual ways of putting concerns across the table.

Disgracing or dishonouring the katikkiro, moreover in public, serves no purpose but only further weakens the Buganda Kingdom, giving its enemies an opening to hit it even harder.