This week alone, thousands of graduates; 12,913 to be specific exit the gates of Makerere University to join the job market.

Other thousands of students will also graduate at different universities in Uganda throughout the year and will pour into the world of work.

Dear graduates from Makerere University, and those yet to graduate from other institutions of higher education this year, allow me to say-Hongera!

And thereafter, share with you the reality on the ground. Though I know many of you are fully aware of the situation of unemployment on the ground, a reminder never hurts.

The job market is very small, yet the demand for jobs is overly high, meaning some of you may not easily get jobs. I don’t want to sound like a ‘prophet of doom’ or dim your lights, but that’s the reality.

For instance, statistics from the National Planning Authority (NPA) show that 700,000 join the job market every year regardless of their qualifications, but only 90,000 get something to do.

This translates into 87 per cent of people ready to work but can’t find a job, and 20 per cent of those who find jobs are underemployed. To add to the mix, those who graduated years back are also competing for the same jobs, it is a pile of unemployed people.

NPA acknowledges that growth in the employment sector has been slow to absorb such big numbers of graduates.

This reminds me. Recently, I had a chat with an acquaintance, and during our conversation, her younger sister came up.

She told me the latter is looking for a job, but isn’t successful yet. I asked her which university the sister attended, and what course she studied.

She laughed loudly and asked me, “Do people still go to the university? To do what, if those with degrees can’t find jobs? The sister earned a diploma in accounting and finance, she wants to work and earn a living as she acquires skills on the job, and gradually upgrade her studies as opposed to going through school up to the university, only to come into the employment market and employers are asking for five years of work experience.

I understood her point of view. A university degree is not the only way to success, people can go through different channels of education, and still make it in life.

It all comes back to what an individual wants in life, and how they look at things. So, yes, people still go to the university depending on their educational goals and needs among other considerations.

So dear graduates, as you come to this other side of the world (work), here is my token of advice for you.

First, come with an open mind. Be ready and willing to continuously learn, including learning different types of skill sets. Today’s employers are looking out for multi-skilled employees. Focus on developing multiple skills to be attractive. Remember, talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.

Secondly, don’t be dormant waiting for the job to find you. Be doing something with your life as you search for jobs. Apply, volunteer somewhere, or work at your parents/guardians’ shops/businesses/farms. Also, learn things that are out of your field of study.

Thirdly, that degree will not put food or other basic needs on the table. If you don’t get a job right away, be creative and find alternative ways of earning. Look at your talents, how can you use them to make some money? Don’t be rigid or despise any decent work, as long as you earn a living.

You may think having a degree guarantees you a job, unfortunately, that is not the case in Uganda. There are many with degrees but unemployed, embrace every opportunity you get.

Fourth, if you can start up something and employ yourself, or others, please do so. Don’t waste your productive years and energy chasing jobs. It is not written anywhere that we must all be employed.

Lastly, remember we are all blessed differently. As you graduate, some of your colleagues have already found jobs and are working, others will find jobs right after graduating, while for some, it may take you a bit longer to find work.

For the last category, don’t despair, keep searching for opportunities, and doors will eventually open for you.