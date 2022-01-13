Prime

Economy not in our hands

Author, Okodan Akwap. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Okodan Akwap

What you need to know:

We need a strong local capitalist class. But we are not yet there. For now foreign capital rules!

Keenly, I read Charles Onyango-Obbo’s column in Daily Monitor of January 5 titled, ‘35 years later, we revisit the gifts Luweero gave us’ where he analyses the economic outcome of the bush war in Luweero between 1981 and 1986.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.