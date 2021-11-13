Prime

Ethiopia: Politics of strange bedfellows

Harold Acemah

By  Harold Acemah

What you need to know:

  • I tell you, it’s easier said than done. The agreement was strangely signed at the National Press Club, Washington DC, USA.

What began one year ago as a rule of law operation with “clear, limited and achievable objectives” according to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has sadly degenerated into a fully-fledged war in which both sides have been accused by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch of committing heinous and shameful atrocities and crimes against humanity.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.