Prime

Gender scholarship can fix key gaps in representation

Emilly Comfort Maractho.PHOTO/FILE

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • Two questions in particular got us reflecting. What will it take for gender to be mainstreamed in media scholarship? And how can we decolonise structures and institutions in order to advance women’s issues in media scholarship?

When Dr Yemisi Akinbobola of Birmingham City University, an award-winning journalist, academic, consultant and co-founder of African Women in Media (AWiM) contacted me to moderate a session on gender and media scholarship in Africa during a three-day conference (December, 3- 6 ), I hesitated to say yes because of so many commitments. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.