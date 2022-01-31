Prime

Girl-child education: Explore other options

Author: Emilly Comfort Maractho. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • We need to understand the drivers of early pregnancy and forced marriage of girls.

My column last week on sending the right message for girls to stay in school had some interesting responses. One particular contribution directly sent to me made me think further. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.