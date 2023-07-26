Govt must ensure a just energy transition

Uganda often referred to as the “Pearl of Africa,” boasts remarkable natural beauty and abundant renewable energy resources. By embracing a just energy transition, Uganda has the opportunity to not only ensure a sustainable future but also enhance socio-economic development.

Shifting towards clean and affordable energy sources is crucial because it has the potential to drive innovation, reduce energy poverty, mitigate climate change impacts, and foster national resilience.

Uganda faces several energy challenges, including a high dependence on traditional biomass fuels like wood and charcoal, limited access to electricity, and rising energy demand. The current energy mix, primarily reliant on fossil fuels and biomass, is unsustainable, leading to adverse environmental impacts, health hazards, and economic constraints. Embracing a just energy transition would enable Uganda to address these pressing issues and transform its energy landscape.

Uganda possesses abundant renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal. Prioritising the development of renewable energy infrastructure not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also diversifies the energy mix, enhancing energy security and reducing vulnerability to global fuel price fluctuations. By harnessing these resources, Uganda can generate clean and reliable electricity, improving access and affordability for all citizens.

A well-planned energy transition would unlock significant socio-economic benefits for Uganda. First, it would create job opportunities in the renewable energy sector, promoting economic growth and reducing unemployment rates.

Additionally, access to clean energy in rural areas can spur entrepreneurship, enhance healthcare services, and improve education through reliable electricity supply. By prioritising this development, Uganda can foster a more equitable society and reduce poverty.

As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Uganda has made commitments to mitigate climate change. Prioritising a just energy transition aligns with these objectives, as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, promotes sustainable development, and helps Uganda adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change. By investing in low-carbon technologies and renewable energy projects, Uganda can contribute to global efforts in tackling climate change while safeguarding its natural resources for future generations.

Transitioning to clean energy sources will also enhance Uganda’s national resilience by creating a robust and decentralised energy system. By promoting the use of renewable sources in remote areas, the country can reduce the vulnerability of its grid infrastructure to natural disasters and external disruptions. Additionally, energy diversification reduces reliance on imports, fostering energy independence and strengthening the resilience of local communities.

By capitalising on its vast renewable energy resources, Uganda can lead the region in sustainable development and reap the rewards of a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for all its citizens and access to clean and affordable energy.

It is time for our country to prioritise just energy transition and take bold steps towards a sustainable and resilient future.