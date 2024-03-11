Govt support through mama kits initiative 

Uganda delivers 1.6 million babies annually, according to the 2023 District Health Information System (DHIS2) of the Ministry of Health.

These staggering figures put babies born in government-owned health facilities at 82 percent. The government, therefore, has a duty in ensuring safe and health deliveries for all mothers across the country.

As such, National Medical Stores, the government agency mandated to buy, store, and distribute medicines and medical supplies to public health facilities in Uganda, has taken significant steps to support women’s health and well-being through the provision of free mama kits.

The kits typically, include items such as sterile gloves, soap, a plastic sheet, a razor blade, cotton wool, among other essentials. One of the key benefits of the mama kits programme is that it helps to address the challenges faced by many women in Uganda, particularly those in rural areas, who may not have the means to purchase necessary supplies for childbirth.

By providing the mama kits, the government is not only ensuring that mothers have access to clean and sterile supplies during childbirth hence curbing the risk of infections, but also empowering women to take control of their own reproductive health.

Furthermore, the mama kits initiative has been instrumental in raising awareness about the importance of safe childbirth practices and encouraging women to seek professional medical care during pregnancy and delivery.

This has led to a significant increase in the number of women giving birth in healthcare facilities, where they receive the necessary support and assistance from trained healthcare providers.

According to the 2023 Uganda Demographic Health Survey, 91 percent of women in Uganda deliver under skilled birth attendance, a departure from 74 percent in 2016. This development, is, thanks in part, to the deliberate steps put in place to motivate mothers to consider hospital deliveries as opposed to traditional birth attendants.

The initiative, coupled with other health interventions, such as increased investment in the sector, strengthening health support supervision, improved emergency response through increased number of ambulances, health sensitisation in the rural areas, among others, has drastically contributed to the reduction in maternal mortality ratio currently at 189 per 100,000 live births which is the lowest in East Africa.

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets are to reduce Maternal Mortality Ratios to 70 per every 100,000 live births and newborn deaths to 12 per 1,000 live births. While Uganda is not where we should be, there has been great strides made by the government. More can, and will, be done.

Overall, Uganda’s government support through mama kits is a shining example of how targeted interventions can make a real difference in the lives of women and their families.

By prioritising maternal health and empowering women to take control of their own well-being, Uganda is not only improving health outcomes but also paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous society for all.

Our appeal to the public is to support the government efforts to promote safe motherhood, including reporting to nearest police station or the State House Health Monitoring Unit, any person selling the government of Uganda-procured mama kits and by extension, all health supplies.