How prepared are we to work remotely?

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic challenged society in ways once considered unimaginable, forcing people to reconsider a wide variety of practices, from work to leisure, to basic travel and daily tasks. At the peak of the pandemic, a large proportion of the global workforce was unable to commute to work because physical congregations were restricted as a measure to mitigate the spread of the virus. This resulted in both employers and employees seeking alternative work arrangements such as working from home and attending virtual meetings.

Most if not all employees have experienced working remotely and hence working from home has become a policy priority for most governments, businesses and institutions. Working from home has been one of the ways that organisations across the globe have continued to operate to cope with the pandemic.

Globally, some organisations have embraced the transition and change in the post-Covid-19 era while some have not.

The landscape of remote working has been aided immensely by technology, with video services such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet replacing the traditional meeting rooms. Many tech companies have struggled to balance the office return post-pandemic.

In Uganda, non-essential workers were required to work from home, and workplaces were required to maintain only 30 percent physical presence as a measure to curb the pandemic. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was rare to think of working remotely.

The recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in Uganda and the growing trend of companies allowing employees to continue to work from home indefinitely raises the question of whether remote working should perpetually become the new normal and whether countries such as Uganda are ready for the new normal.

It has enabled employers to have first-hand experience of the advantages and disadvantages of working from home. This experience can be very beneficial in helping employers determine working practices that will benefit their businesses, institutions and employees.

However, developing nations such as Uganda still experience power problems, low bandwidth or unavailability of Internet connectivity in some locations. The Statista Research Department in March 2020 reported that in 2019, only 38.5 percent of households in developing countries were estimated to have a computer at home, which then means that the majority of employees depend on the office workstation for their work to be done.

In Uganda, there are challenges such as Internet penetration, and electricity connectivity, among others, especially in rural areas that may affect remote working. During the pandemic, these factors affected operations of local governments, E-learning for students, and businesses and institutions in rural areas.