In defence of Parliament’s cars, houses procurement

Plans to procure a ceremonial car and a house for the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been at the center of news in recent days with so many twists and distortions which require clarification.

The first thing is to state that Parliament is committed to open and transparent governance, and therefore welcomes criticism of its decisions and actions as a means to make it more responsive to the pulses of the country.

Proper rules of criticism require that it is based on truth and proper context so that the discussion moves forward and improves governance in Uganda.

The offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, to begin with, have always had the ceremonial cars as it is an entitlement to the office bearers, only that the current ones are old and therefore Parliament started the process to procure new ones in January 2021.

It is not true, therefore, that the procurement was rushed and irregular, as it has followed all procurement processes stipulated in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act (PPDA).

The old cars used by the previous leadership in the 9th and 10th Parliaments are due for disposal in line with the PPDA rules given their current mechanical conditions.

What the public needs to know is that the cars are not personal to holder, they form part of the official Parliament fleet to be used by anyone who holds the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

On prices, Parliament always goes for the most cost effective procurement, having regard to the sanctity of public funds. The supplier who successfully bid for this procurement quoted figures which were way lower than that of a local supplier.

Parliament is also in the process of procuring two houses; one for the Office of Speaker and another for the office of Deputy Speaker, which equally is an entitlement that will ultimately bring down the cost of renting houses for the two office bearers.

MPs, from whom Speakers are voted, come from constituencies like Zombo, Kisoro or Adjumani. If an MP from that constituency is elected Speaker and Deputy, why would she have to construct a House around town and relocate his family?

The best way is to resist the idea of making every elected leader permanently glued to Kampala – that they can keep their rural homes and maintain touch with their constituencies and in the process create a critical mass in their constituencies that will grow rural economies.

Currently, Parliament spends a lot of money on rent, for instance, for MPs and staff office space. It is unsustainable to continue spending public funds in every Financial Year, yet there is the option of constructing offices that in the long run will save taxpayers’ money.

In Zambia, the Parliament there actually constructed hostels for MPs, where they stay when Parliament is in session, which allows them not to have to relocate from their constituencies when elected. Such measures are not just cost-effective, but create a strong bond between voters and their leaders, who will legislate in the best interest of their leaders.

Parliament makes procurement decisions that will ultimately save the taxpayers in the long run.

As citizens, let’s facilitate our leaders, then hold them to account so that we get value for money.

There have been deliberate efforts to make the procurements seem to be personally meant for Ms Anita Among and Mr Thomas Tayebwa, with the intention to scanalise and discredit the leaders. I would like to emphasise that the houses and cars are government property, just like the ceremonial cars owned by the Office of the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, and Prime Minister among others.