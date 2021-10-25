Introduce robotics, AI in curriculum

Patrick Katagata

By  Patrick Katagata Jr

This is no coincidence. On September 28, while my daughters and I had a fatherly banter, I suddenly wondered what opportunity and new normal the Covid-19 crisis offers us as a nation vis-à-vis education and the role decision makers ought to play in order to contrive strategically and keep pace with global trends—current, emerging and prospective. 
While I processed it, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) popped up. But when I asked my teenage daughter, who is in one of the top national schools in Kampala, about them, she seemed clueless.
 On the sidelines, my mind mused rather intently on Albert Einstein’s quote, “In the midst of every crisis, lies opportunity.” 

