Let’s cherish Uganda’s silent walking rigs

The unnecessary noise by self-appointed neo-colonial agents disguised as environmental activists will not deter us from developing our God-given resources that will spur the region out of energy poverty and reduce the pressure on our natural green cover as a source of energy. It should also not deter us from cherishing the cutting technologies and opportunities being displayed in our midst.

As you descend the Kingfisher Road escarpment, nature grants you a free bird’s view of the Kingfisher Development project (KDF), located at the Buhuka Flats, Kikuube District. What is very distinct though in this memorable view is the LR8001 Kingfisher rig, with its mast height (derrick) of 60.5m.

Transported in over 250 trucks by DDG, a Ugandan consortium of local logistics companies, the rig arrived in Uganda in September 2022, and was assembled in eight weeks and was tested.

On January 24, it was commissioned for work when President Museveni officially launched the start of drilling operations for the Kingfisher oil fields.

Unlike the ordinary exploration rigs that are manually operated, the four drilling land rigs that will be used are automated. These include CNOOC Uganda’s LR8001 rig which can drill up to 8,000 metres, and the three SINOPEC rigs that will be used by TotalEnergies at the Tilenga project.

Whereas the LR8001 rig uses skidding to move, the rigs on the Tilenga project will walk from one well hole to another, hence the metaphor ‘walking rigs’.

The earliest land drilling rigs were constructed using wooden steel and basic mechanical components. These rudimentary rigs represented the first foray into drilling operations on land. They relied on human strength to accomplish drilling tasks. The process involved labourers manually rotating the drill string and utilising human or animal power to lift and lower equipment. It was a physically demanding and arduous endeavour that required immense effort and perseverance, with basic combustion engines that could not match modern drilling operations.

As a result of these limitations, early land rigs were unable to reach the depths that modern rigs can achieve, nor could they handle the intricacies of complex drilling operations. Nevertheless, these pioneering rigs played a vital role in spearheading oil and gas exploration, laying the groundwork for the industry’s future advancements. One such old rig has been donated to the Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba (UPIK) for a practical learning experience of the next-generation rigs.

Despite their shortcomings, the first land drilling rigs were instrumental in driving the industry forward. They served as a catalyst for innovation, inspiring engineers and inventors to push the boundaries of drilling technology.

Over time, advancements in engineering, materials, and technology revolutionised land drilling rigs.

Today’s land drilling rigs in Uganda stand as towering testaments to human ingenuity and technological progress. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, these rigs boast automation systems, advanced computer software, and real-time monitoring capabilities. One of the key features of the latest land drilling rigs in Uganda is their high-powered engines. Incorporating advanced internal combustion diesel engines, these rigs deliver superior drilling performance.

Environmental considerations play a pivotal role in the design and operation of new land rigs. Reduced emissions, efficient waste management, and eco-friendly practices are paramount. The rigs have been designed to minimise the environmental footprint by adopting sustainable technologies and practices, ensuring responsible resource extraction for future generations.

All development rigs in both Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA) and Tilenga Project are automated and soundproofed to meet the National Noise Emission Standards (Day- 60 decibels and 40 decibels at night), hence the ‘Silent Rigs’.

With such technical advancements, we can comfortably say that Uganda is on track to sustainably exploit her oil resources to the chagrin of the economic saboteurs.